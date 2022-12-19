CSX (CSX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CSX (CSX) closed at $31.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the freight railroad had gained 2.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 0.58%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.66%.

CSX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CSX to post earnings of $0.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.8 billion, up 10.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $14.91 billion, which would represent changes of +22.44% and +19.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CSX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower. CSX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CSX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.17, so we one might conclude that CSX is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that CSX has a PEG ratio of 1.71 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Rail was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.98 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

CSX Corporation (CSX)

