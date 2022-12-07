CSX (CSX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CSX (CSX) closed the most recent trading day at $30.91, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the freight railroad had gained 3.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 5.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CSX as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CSX is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.8 billion, up 10.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $14.92 billion, which would represent changes of +22.44% and +19.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CSX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. CSX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CSX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.32. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.63.

Also, we should mention that CSX has a PEG ratio of 1.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Rail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

