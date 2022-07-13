CSX (CSX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CSX (CSX) closed the most recent trading day at $28.23, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the freight railroad had lost 3.14% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 2.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CSX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 20, 2022. In that report, analysts expect CSX to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.64 billion, up 21.7% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $14.45 billion, which would represent changes of +17.31% and +15.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CSX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.49% higher. CSX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CSX has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.53 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.67, so we one might conclude that CSX is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, CSX's PEG ratio is currently 1.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Rail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

