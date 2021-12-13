CSX (CSX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CSX (CSX) closed the most recent trading day at $36.01, moving -1.99% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the freight railroad had gained 4.29% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 1.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.55% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CSX as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, up 20% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.35 billion, up 18.66% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $12.43 billion, which would represent changes of +27.87% and +17.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CSX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CSX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CSX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.46, which means CSX is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that CSX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Rail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

