CSX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.71, changing hands as high as $73.40 per share. CSX Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSX's low point in its 52 week range is $58.47 per share, with $80.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.72.

