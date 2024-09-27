CSX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.74, changing hands as high as $34.99 per share. CSX Corp shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSX's low point in its 52 week range is $29.03 per share, with $40.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.87. The CSX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

