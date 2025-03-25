CSX Corporation Secures Five-Year Tentative Agreement with Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen

CSX announces a tentative five-year agreement with the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen, pending union ratification.

Quiver AI Summary

CSX Corporation has announced a new five-year tentative collective bargaining agreement with the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen (BRS), highlighting its ongoing partnership with union leadership. CSX President and CEO Joe Hinrichs stated that the agreement underscores a mutual commitment to safety, respect, and operational excellence. The agreement is pending ratification by the union's members, which includes 1,215 signalmen. So far, CSX has reached ratified agreements with 11 labor unions, covering 47 percent of its unionized workforce, offering improved wages, healthcare, and paid time off benefits. CSX aims to continue collaborating with other unions to enhance its employees' working conditions. Established in Jacksonville, Florida, CSX is a major transportation company serving various markets vital to the U.S. economy.

Potential Positives

CSX has secured a new five-year tentative collective bargaining agreement with the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen, demonstrating a strong relationship with union leadership.

The agreement includes improved wages, health care, and paid time off benefits, reflecting the company's commitment to employee welfare.

With this agreement, CSX has ratified contracts with 11 labor unions, covering 47 percent of its unionized workforce, indicating effective labor relations and stability within the company.

The partnership emphasized in the release highlights CSX's dedication to operational excellence and efficiency, which may enhance service delivery for customers.

Potential Negatives

The tentative agreement is subject to ratification by the union’s membership, which introduces uncertainty regarding its acceptance and may affect labor relations during the ratification process.

CSX only has ratified agreements with 47 percent of its unionized workforce, indicating potential dissatisfaction or ongoing negotiations with other labor groups, which could impact operations.

The focus on collective bargaining may suggest existing labor tensions, highlighting ongoing challenges in maintaining workforce stability and satisfaction.

FAQ

What is the new agreement with the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen about?

CSX announced a five-year tentative collective bargaining agreement focusing on safety, respect, and operational efficiency.

How many signalmen are covered by this agreement?

The tentative agreement covers 1,215 signalmen at CSX.

How many unions has CSX ratified agreements with so far?

CSX has ratified agreements with 11 labor unions, covering 14 different work groups.

What benefits does the agreement offer to employees?

The agreement provides improved wages, health care, and paid time off benefits for employees.

Where is CSX Corporation based?

CSX Corporation is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Full Release



JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced it has secured new five-year tentative collective bargaining agreement with the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen (BRS).





“The agreement with the BRS continues to demonstrate our strong partnership with union leadership,” said Joe Hinrichs, President and CEO of CSX. “It reflects our shared commitment to safety, respect, and operational excellence as we move forward together as ONE CSX, ensuring greater efficiency and service for our customers.”





The tentative agreement is subject to ratification by the union’s membership at CSX, accounting for 1,215 signalmen.





To date, CSX has ratified agreements with 11 labor unions, covering 14 different work groups, accounting for 47 percent of its unionized workforce. The terms of the agreements are aligned, providing equivalent packages of improved wages, health care, and paid time off benefits.





CSX remains committed to working with other unions and crafts to reach similar agreements and continuing to partner with employees to make meaningful improvements in their work environment.











About CSX











CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (



http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX



) and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter (



http://twitter.com/CSX



).







Contact:







Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations





904-366-4515





Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications





855-955-6397



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.