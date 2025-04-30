CSX Corporation Ratifies New Collective Bargaining Agreements with Key Labor Unions

CSX Corporation ratified new five-year agreements with two unions, enhancing wages and benefits for over half its workforce.

CSX Corporation announced the ratification of new five-year collective bargaining agreements with the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen and the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, signaling strong collaboration with union leadership. CEO Joe Hinrichs highlighted the agreements' focus on enhancing safety, efficiency, and service while ensuring improved wages, health care, and paid time off for employees. With 13 labor unions now ratifying agreements covering 54% of CSX's unionized workforce, the company aims to reach similar agreements with the remaining rail unions representing Trainmen/Conductors and Locomotive Engineers. CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, plays a vital role in transportation and economic development in the U.S. with a broad service network.

CSX has ratified new five-year collective bargaining agreements with two key labor unions, enhancing its labor relations and potentially increasing workforce stability.

The agreements cover a significant portion of CSX's unionized workforce (54%), indicating strong support from union leadership and employees.

The terms of the agreements include improved wages, health care, and paid time off, promoting employee satisfaction and retention.

CSX's commitment to working with remaining unions demonstrates a proactive approach to labor relations and a focus on unity within the company.

The press release implies ongoing negotiations with two remaining national rail unions, which may indicate potential instability or labor unrest if agreements are not reached in a timely manner.

CSX's reliance on collective bargaining agreements with various unions suggests that any disruption in negotiations could significantly impact operations and service delivery.

The focus on labor negotiations may divert attention from other critical business areas, such as safety and efficiency improvements, which can affect overall performance and customer satisfaction.

What recent agreements has CSX ratified?

CSX has secured ratification of new five-year collective bargaining agreements with the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen and the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers.

How many labor unions has CSX ratified agreements with?

CSX has ratified agreements with 13 labor unions, covering 16 different work groups, accounting for 54 percent of its unionized workforce.

What benefits are included in the new CSX agreements?

The agreements provide improved wages, health care, and paid time off benefits for employees represented by the unions.

Who is the CEO of CSX Corporation?

Joe Hinrichs is the President and CEO of CSX Corporation.

Where can I find more information about CSX Corporation?

More information about CSX Corporation is available at www.csx.com and on their social media pages.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that it has secured the ratification of new five-year collective bargaining agreements with the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen (BRS) and the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Forgers & Helpers (IBB).





“Ratifying these agreements reflects the trust we’ve built with union leadership and our shared commitment to the people who keep our company running,” said Joe Hinrichs, President and CEO of CSX. “Our focus continues to be on improving safety, efficiency, and service for our customers while building a stronger, more unified ONE CSX.”





To date, CSX has ratified agreements with 13 labor unions, covering 16 different work groups, accounting for 54 percent of its unionized workforce. The terms of the agreements are aligned, providing equivalent packages of improved wages, health care, and paid time off benefits.





CSX remains committed to working with the two remaining national rail unions representing Trainmen/Conductors and Locomotive Engineers to reach similar agreements and continuing to partner with employees to make meaningful improvements in their work environment.











About CSX











CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at



www.csx.com



. Like us on Facebook (



http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX



) and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter (



http://twitter.com/CSX



).







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.