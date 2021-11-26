CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

CSX Corporation (CSX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.093 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CSX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.36% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.25, the dividend yield is 1.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSX was $36.25, representing a -0.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.57 and a 30.85% increase over the 52 week low of $27.70.

CSX is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC). CSX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.59. Zacks Investment Research reports CSX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.22%, compared to an industry average of 22.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the csx Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CSX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CSX as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT)

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)

Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (UTRN)

IQ Cleaner Transport ETF (CLNR)

Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PAVE with an increase of 13.62% over the last 100 days. IYT has the highest percent weighting of CSX at 8.88%.

