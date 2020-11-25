CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

CSX Corporation (CSX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CSX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CSX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $92.92, the dividend yield is 1.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSX was $92.92, representing a -0.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.71 and a 98.49% increase over the 52 week low of $46.81.

CSX is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). CSX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.6. Zacks Investment Research reports CSX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -13.99%, compared to an industry average of -2.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CSX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CSX as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IYT)

Global X Funds (PAVE)

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Fidelity (FCPI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PAVE with an increase of 35.94% over the last 100 days. IYT has the highest percent weighting of CSX at 4.62%.

