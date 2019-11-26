CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

CSX Corporation (CSX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CSX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CSX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $71.79, the dividend yield is 1.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSX was $71.79, representing a -11.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.73 and a 22.78% increase over the 52 week low of $58.47.

CSX is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). CSX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.19. Zacks Investment Research reports CSX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.01%, compared to an industry average of 6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CSX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CSX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RPG with an increase of 1.9% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CSX at 1.72%.

