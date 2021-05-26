CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

CSX Corporation (CSX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CSX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $99.06, the dividend yield is 1.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSX was $99.06, representing a -5.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $104.87 and a 51.54% increase over the 52 week low of $65.37.

CSX is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC). CSX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.53. Zacks Investment Research reports CSX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.69%, compared to an industry average of 22.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CSX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CSX as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IYT)

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE)

Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (TPOR)

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (DUSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TPOR with an increase of 83.28% over the last 100 days. IYT has the highest percent weighting of CSX at 3.88%.

