CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

CSX Corporation (CSX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CSX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CSX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $75.41, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSX was $75.41, representing a -6.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.62 and a 61.1% increase over the 52 week low of $46.81.

CSX is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). CSX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.72. Zacks Investment Research reports CSX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.59%, compared to an industry average of -5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CSX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CSX as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Trust (IYT)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)
  • Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)
  • Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYT with an increase of 50.78% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CSX at 4.15%.

