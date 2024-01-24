CSX Corp Reveals Decline In Q4 Bottom Line, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CSX Corp (CSX) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $886 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $1.02 billion, or $0.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $3.68 billion from $3.73 billion last year.

CSX Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $886 Mln. vs. $1.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.45 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.44 -Revenue (Q4): $3.68 Bln vs. $3.73 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.