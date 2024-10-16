CSX Corp Reveals Climb In Q3 Profit, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - CSX Corp (CSX) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $894 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $828 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $3.619 billion from $3.572 billion last year.

CSX Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $894 Mln. vs. $828 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.46 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.619 Bln vs. $3.572 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.