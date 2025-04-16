CSX Corp. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Declines in Revenue and Operating Income

CSX Corp. reports Q1 2025 operating income of $1.04 billion, down from $1.34 billion, amidst operational challenges.

CSX Corp. reported its first quarter 2025 financial results, showing an operating income of $1.04 billion, a decrease from $1.34 billion year-over-year. Net income also fell to $646 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $880 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the prior year. Total volume for the quarter was 1.52 million units, down 1% from the previous year. Overall revenue decreased by 7% to $3.42 billion, influenced by drops in coal revenue, fuel surcharge, and merchandise volume, though partially offset by higher merchandise pricing and growth in intermodal volume. CEO Joe Hinrichs acknowledged operational challenges and emphasized the company's commitment to improving performance despite a tough market outlook. CSX plans to address ongoing network constraints due to infrastructure projects and will engage with investors in a conference call later today.

CSX remains committed to addressing operational challenges, demonstrating proactive management and a focus on improving performance amidst a difficult market environment.

The company's dedication to safely and reliably serving customers highlights its strong customer service ethos, which is crucial for long-term client retention and reputation.

CSX plans to conduct a conference call to communicate with investors and stakeholders, showing transparency and a willingness to engage with the investment community despite current challenges.

Operating income decreased from $1.34 billion in the previous year to $1.04 billion, indicating a significant drop in profitability.

Net income and earnings per share also fell compared to the same quarter last year, from $880 million ($0.45 per diluted share) to $646 million ($0.34 per diluted share).

Total volume declined by 1% year-over-year, aligning with revenue that decreased by 7%, highlighting challenges in demand and operational efficiency.

What were CSX's first quarter 2025 earnings?

CSX reported first quarter 2025 net income of $646 million, or $0.34 per diluted share.

How did CSX's revenue change in the first quarter?

Revenue for the first quarter totaled $3.42 billion, a decrease of 7% year-over-year.

What challenges did CSX face in the first quarter?

CSX faced operational challenges and network constraints due to ongoing infrastructure projects.

When is the CSX conference call for investors?

The conference call will take place on April 16, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Where can I find more financial information about CSX?

Additional financial information is available on CSX's investor website at http://investors.csx.com.

$CSX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CSX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/13.

on 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

$CSX Insider Trading Activity

$CSX insiders have traded $CSX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NATHAN D GOLDMAN (EVP & CLO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 118,588 shares for an estimated $4,197,315.

$CSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 649 institutional investors add shares of $CSX stock to their portfolio, and 752 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CSX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 03/27/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

$CSX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CSX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $37.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $34.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Rick Paterson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $34.0 on 02/03/2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced first quarter 2025 operating income of $1.04 billion compared to $1.34 billion in the prior year period. Net income was $646 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $880 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the same period last year.



Total volume of 1.52 million units for the quarter was 1% lower compared to first quarter 2024. Revenue totaled $3.42 billion for the quarter, decreasing 7% year-over-year, as declines in coal revenue, fuel surcharge, and merchandise volume were only partially offset by the effects of higher merchandise pricing and growth in intermodal volume.





“CSX faced operational challenges to start the year, which contributed to first quarter results that did not meet our expectations,” said Joe Hinrichs, president and chief executive officer. “In response, our talented and dedicated team of railroaders are working together to lift our performance and drive success through an uncertain market outlook. We are taking targeted actions to address the network constraints posed by two major ongoing infrastructure projects, and we remain committed to safely and reliably serving our customers.”





CSX executives will conduct a conference call with the investment community this afternoon, April 16, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors, media and the public may listen to the conference call by dialing 1-888-510-2008. For callers outside the U.S., dial 1-646-960-0306. Participants should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call and enter in 3368220 as the passcode.





In conjunction with the call, a live webcast will be accessible and presentation materials will be posted on the company's website at



http://investors.csx.com



. Following theearnings call a webcast replay of the presentation will be archived on the company website.





This earnings announcement, as well as additional detailed financial information, is contained in the CSX Quarterly Financial Report available through the company’s website at



http://investors.csx.com



and on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







1



Year-over-year comparisons for operating income and earnings per share utilize revised financial results for past periods, as described in the annual report filed on Form 10-K.







About CSX and its Disclosures







CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.





This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company's website at



http://investors.csx.com



. CSX also uses social media channels to communicate information about the company. Although social media channels are not intended to be the primary method of disclosure for material information, it is possible that certain information CSX posts on social media could be deemed to be material. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information we post on X, formerly known as Twitter, (



http://twitter.com/CSX



) and on Facebook (



http://www.facebook.com/OfficialCSX



). The social media channels used by CSX may be updated from time to time. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at



www.csx.com



.







Non-GAAP Disclosure







CSX reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). CSX also uses certain non-GAAP measures that fall within the meaning of Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G and Regulation S-K Item 10(e), which may provide users of the financial information with additional meaningful comparison to prior reported results. Non-GAAP measures do not have standardized definitions and are not defined by U.S. GAAP. Therefore, CSX’s non-GAAP measures are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as superior to the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.







Forward-looking Statements







This information and other statements by the company may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act with respect to, among other items: projections and estimates of earnings, revenues, margins, volumes, rates, cost-savings, expenses, taxes, liquidity, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases or other financial items, statements of management's plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, and management's expectations as to future performance and operations and the time by which objectives will be achieved, statements concerning proposed new services, and statements regarding future economic, industry or market conditions or performance. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “preliminary” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. If the company updates any forward-looking statement, no inference should be drawn that the company will make additional updates with respect to that statement or any other forward-looking statements.





Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual performance or results could differ materially from that anticipated by any forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) the company's success in implementing its financial and operational initiatives; (ii) changes in domestic or international economic, political or business conditions, including those affecting the transportation industry (such as the impact of industry competition, conditions, performance and consolidation); (iii) legislative or regulatory changes; (iv) the inherent business risks associated with safety and security; (v) the outcome of claims and litigation involving or affecting the company; (vi) natural events such as severe weather conditions or pandemic health crises; and (vii) the inherent uncertainty associated with projecting economic and business conditions.





Other important assumptions and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are specified in the company's SEC reports, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the company's website at



www.csx.com



.







Contact:







Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations





904-366-4515





Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications





855-955-6397



