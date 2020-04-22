CSX Corp Reports Fall In Q1 Earnings

(RTTNews) - CSX Corp (CSX) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $770 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $834 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.0% to $2.86 billion from $3.01 billion last year.

CSX Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $770 Mln. vs. $834 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.00 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q1): $2.86 Bln vs. $3.01 Bln last year.

