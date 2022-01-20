CSX Corp Reports Advance In Q4 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CSX Corp (CSX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $934 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $760 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.2% to $3.43 billion from $2.83 billion last year.

CSX Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $934 Mln. vs. $760 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.42 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q4): $3.43 Bln vs. $2.83 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.