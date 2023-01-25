CSX Corp Q4 Profit Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CSX Corp (CSX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.02 billion, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $0.93 billion, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $3.73 billion from $3.43 billion last year.

CSX Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.02 Bln. vs. $0.93 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.49 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q4): $3.73 Bln vs. $3.43 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.