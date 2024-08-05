CSX Corp Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CSX Corp (CSX) released a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $963 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $984 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.1% to $3.701 billion from $3.699 billion last year.

CSX Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $963 Mln. vs. $984 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.49 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.701 Bln vs. $3.699 Bln last year.

