CSX Corp Q1 Profit Falls, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CSX Corp (CSX) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $893 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $987 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $3.68 billion from $3.71 billion last year.

CSX Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $893 Mln. vs. $987 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.46 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.68 Bln vs. $3.71 Bln last year.

