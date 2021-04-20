CSX Corp Q1 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - CSX Corp (CSX) released a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $706 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $770 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $2.81 billion from $2.86 billion last year.

CSX Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $706 Mln. vs. $770 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.93 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q1): $2.81 Bln vs. $2.86 Bln last year.

