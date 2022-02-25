CSX Corp Moves Up 1 Spot In Analyst Rank

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) has taken over the #279 spot from CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of CSX Corp versus CMS Energy Corp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (CSX plotted in blue; CMS plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CSX vs. CMS:

CSX is currently trading up about 2.2%, while CMS is up about 2.7% midday Friday.

