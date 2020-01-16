CSX Corp Earnings Drop In Q4

Markets
(RTTNews) - CSX Corp (CSX) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $771 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $843 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.0% to $2.89 billion from $3.14 billion last year.

CSX Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $771 Mln. vs. $843 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.99 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q4): $2.89 Bln vs. $3.14 Bln last year.

