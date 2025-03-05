CSX Corp. CFO Sean Pelkey to Address 2025 JP Morgan Industrials Conference

CSX CFO Sean Pelkey will speak at the JP Morgan Industrials Conference on March 11, 2025, with a live webcast available.

Quiver AI Summary

CSX Corp. announced that its Executive Vice President and CFO, Sean Pelkey, will speak at the 2025 JP Morgan Industrials Conference in New York on March 11 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern time. The address will be available for live streaming on the company's investor website, with a replay accessible afterward. CSX, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is a leading transportation company offering rail and intermodal services across various markets, contributing significantly to the economic and industrial development of the eastern United States. For further information, details can be found on CSX's website and social media platforms.

Potential Positives

CSX Corp. will be featured at the prestigious 2025 JP Morgan Industrials Conference, enhancing its visibility among key investors and industry stakeholders.

The presentation by Executive Vice President and CFO Sean Pelkey indicates the company's commitment to transparency and engagement with the investment community.

The live webcast and replay availability demonstrates CSX's focus on providing accessible, real-time information to investors.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of a financial event could indicate that the company is facing significant financial scrutiny or challenges that necessitate direct communication with investors.

FAQ

When is the 2025 JP Morgan Industrials Conference?

The conference takes place on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. Eastern time.

How can I watch CSX's presentation at the conference?

The presentation will be broadcast live via webcast at http://investors.csx.com.

Will there be a replay of the event available?

Yes, a replay of the presentation will be available following the event's conclusion.

What services does CSX provide?

CSX offers rail, intermodal, and rail-to-truck transload services across various markets, including energy and agriculture.

Where is CSX Corporation based?

CSX is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, and connects major cities in the eastern United States.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CSX Insider Trading Activity

$CSX insiders have traded $CSX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NATHAN D GOLDMAN (EVP & CLO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 118,588 shares for an estimated $4,197,315.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 681 institutional investors add shares of $CSX stock to their portfolio, and 811 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Sean Pelkey, will address the 2025 JP Morgan Industrials Conference in New York on Tuesday, March 11, at 7:30 a.m. Eastern time.





This address will be broadcast live via webcast at



http://investors.csx.com



. A replay will be available following the conclusion of this event. This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company’s website at



http://investors.csx.com



.







About CSX











CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at



www.csx.com



. Like us on Facebook (



http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX



) and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter (



http://twitter.com/CSX



).







Contact:







Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations





904-366-4515





Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications





855-955-6397



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.