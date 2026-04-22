CSX Corp Bottom Line Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - CSX Corp (CSX) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $807 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $646 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to $3.482 billion from $3.423 billion last year.

CSX Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $807 Mln. vs. $646 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $3.482 Bln vs. $3.423 Bln last year.

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