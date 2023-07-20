CSX Corp Announces Decline In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - CSX Corp (CSX) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $0.99 billion, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $1.17 billion, or $0.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $3.70 billion from $3.82 billion last year.

CSX Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $0.99 Bln. vs. $1.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.49 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.70 Bln vs. $3.82 Bln last year.

