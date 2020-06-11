CSX Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CSX

In trading on Thursday, shares of CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.11, changing hands as low as $68.22 per share. CSX Corp shares are currently trading down about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSX's low point in its 52 week range is $46.81 per share, with $80.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.29. The CSX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

