CSX (BIT:1CSX) Price Target Increased by 16.29% to 40.93

The average one-year price target for CSX (BIT:1CSX) has been revised to €40.93 / share. This is an increase of 16.29% from the prior estimate of €35.19 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €26.78 to a high of €48.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.46% from the latest reported closing price of €34.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,847 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSX. This is an decrease of 752 owner(s) or 28.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CSX is 0.16%, an increase of 41.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.17% to 1,408,487K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 70,429K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,381K shares , representing an increase of 46.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CSX by 1.33% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 46,568K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,832K shares , representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CSX by 13.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 42,419K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,183K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CSX by 0.67% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 28,288K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,052K shares , representing an increase of 25.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CSX by 43.74% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 28,225K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,317K shares , representing an increase of 6.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CSX by 7.51% over the last quarter.

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