CSX Appoints Steve Angel To Succeed Joe Hinrichs To President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Transportation company CSX Corp. (CSX) announced Monday that its Board of Directors has named Steve Angel as President and Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board, effective September 28. Angel succeeds Joe Hinrichs, who has departed from the company as President, CEO, and Board member.

Angel will work closely with the Board and management team to ensure a seamless transition. Angel is an accomplished executive with over 45 years of experience leading large, public companies and generating strong shareholder returns.

Angel served as Linde Chief Executive Officer from 2018 to 2022, and Chairman since 2022. He plans to retire from Linde's Board effective January 31, 2026.

Angel first joined Praxair in 2001 as Executive Vice President, responsible for Praxair's businesses in North America, Europe, and Asia. He was later named President and Chief Operating Officer in 2006.

He began his career at General Electric where he held a variety of management positions for over 22 years and worked directly with locomotive and rail operations.

