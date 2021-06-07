Stocks
CSX

CSX Announces 3-for-1 Stock Split; Street Says Buy

Contributor
Shalu Saraf TipRanks
Published

CSX Corporation (CSX) announced that the board has approved a 3-for-1 stock split in the form of a stock dividend. The company provides rail-based freight transportation services.

Per the announcement, each shareholder of CSX as of June 18, will receive a stock dividend of 2 additional common shares for every share held. Trading on a split-adjusted basis will begin on June 28.

The move will make the company’s shares accessible to a larger number of employees and investors.

Notably, the stock split will not have any impact on the quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share payable on June 15. Based on the current dividend rate, the post-split quarterly dividend will come to $0.093 per share. (See CSX stock analysis on TipRanks)

In its most recent Q1 earnings report, the company reported adjusted earnings of $0.93 per share, which missed analysts’ expectations of $0.95 per share. However, revenue of $2.81 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion.

Following the earnings announcement, Cowen analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Hold rating and a price target of $98 (1.6% downside potential).

Seidl commented, “CSX is a good company with solid fundamentals that is well positioned to benefit from long-term economic growth. However, we would remain on the sidelines due to less-than-compelling valuation. The shares may be attractive to patient, long-term investors.”

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 10 Buys versus 3 Holds. The average analyst price target stands at $107.62 and implies upside potential of 8% to current levels. Shares have gained almost 34% over the past year.

CSX Corporation scores an 8 of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Related News:
DocuSign Gains on Better-than-Expected Q1 Results
Broadcom Reports Better-than-Expected Q2 Earnings on Solid Chip Demand
MongoDB Reports Smaller-than-Expected Q1 Loss, Revenues Beat Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSX

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular