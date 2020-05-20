CSWI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CSW Industrials Inc (Symbol: CSWI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $70.26, changing hands as high as $71.64 per share. CSW Industrials Inc shares are currently trading up about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSWI's low point in its 52 week range is $50.13 per share, with $81.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.12.

