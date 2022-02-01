CSWC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Capital Southwest Corporation (Symbol: CSWC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.87, changing hands as high as $26.61 per share. Capital Southwest Corporation shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSWC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSWC's low point in its 52 week range is $18.22 per share, with $28.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.98.

