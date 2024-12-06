CSW Industrials initiated with a Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Susan Maklari initiated coverage of CSW Industrials (CSWI) with a Neutral rating and $450 price target The company is well-positioned to realize above market growth in the coming years driven by favorable industry dynamics in addition to company-specific efforts supporting profitability, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm believes much of this is captured in the stock’s current valuation.

