CSW Industrials initiated with a Neutral at Citi

Citi initiated coverage of CSW Industrials (CSWI) with a Neutral rating and $466 price target CSW has a “resilient” business model and its focus on high-demand sustainability products should drive continued solid growth moving forward, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, this is balanced by the stock’s “relatively full” valuation that doesn’t include much room for potential macro or execution risks, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Citi believes the stock’s premium could be at risk if the company faces integration challenges from its acquisitions, sector-specific downturns or slower than expected growth.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CSWI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.