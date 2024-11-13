CSW Industrials initiated with a Neutral at Citi

Citi initiated coverage of CSW Industrials (CSWI) with a Neutral rating and $466 price target CSW has a “resilient” business model and its focus on high-demand sustainability products should drive continued solid growth moving forward, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, this is balanced by the stock’s “relatively full” valuation that doesn’t include much room for potential macro or execution risks, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Citi believes the stock’s premium could be at risk if the company faces integration challenges from its acquisitions, sector-specific downturns or slower than expected growth.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CSWI:
- CSW Industrials deploys $40M for PF Waterworks acquisition
- CSW Industrials Achieves Record Quarterly Results
- CSW Industrials reports Q2 EPS $2.26 vs. $1.93 last year
- CSWI Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- CSW Industrials raises quarterly dividend 14.3% to 24c per share
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.