CSW Industrials, Inc. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its yearly results last week. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$384m, statutory earnings missed forecasts by 12%, coming in at just US$2.66 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NasdaqGS:CSWI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 23rd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from CSW Industrials' dual analysts is for revenues of US$552.3m in 2022, which would reflect a huge 44% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 44% to US$4.27. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$526.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.98 in 2022. While next year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a substantial drop in EPS expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view of these results.

The analysts also upgraded CSW Industrials' price target 7.7% to US$140, implying that the higher sales are expected to generate enough value to offset the forecast decline in earnings.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the CSW Industrials' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting CSW Industrials' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 44% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 7.3% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.4% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect CSW Industrials to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for CSW Industrials that we have uncovered.

