CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CSWI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CSWI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $84.5, the dividend yield is .64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSWI was $84.5, representing a -5.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.04 and a 68.56% increase over the 52 week low of $50.13.

CSWI is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK). CSWI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.83.

