CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CSWI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CSWI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSWI was $121.86, representing a -4.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $127.64 and a 143.09% increase over the 52 week low of $50.13.

CSWI is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM). CSWI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.35. Zacks Investment Research reports CSWI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.25%, compared to an industry average of -4.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSWI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

