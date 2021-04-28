CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CSWI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $138.56, the dividend yield is .43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSWI was $138.56, representing a -3.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $143.78 and a 130.63% increase over the 52 week low of $60.08.

CSWI is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX). CSWI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.03. Zacks Investment Research reports CSWI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.17%, compared to an industry average of 24.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSWI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CSWI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CSWI as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is USVM with an increase of 25.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CSWI at 0.44%.

