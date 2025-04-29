CSW Industrials, Inc. to Transfer Stock Listing to NYSE with New Ticker Symbol "CSW"

CSW Industrials will transfer its stock listing to the NYSE, effective June 9, 2025, under the ticker "CSW".

CSW Industrials, Inc. announced its transition from the Nasdaq Stock Market to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), where its common stock will trade under the new ticker symbol "CSW" starting June 9, 2025. The current trading on Nasdaq will cease at market close on June 6, 2025. CEO Joseph B. Armes stated that this move marks a significant milestone as the company approaches its ten-year anniversary as a public entity, believing it will enhance liquidity and visibility for shareholders. NYSE Chief Development Officer Chris Taylor welcomed CSW, highlighting its role in the industrial sector. CSW Industrials operates in three business segments, offering performance-driven and reliable products across various markets such as HVAC, plumbing, and energy.

Potential Positives

The transfer of CSW Industrials' common stock listing to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) signifies a step towards increased prestige and visibility for the company.

This move is expected to enhance liquidity for stockholders, benefiting both individual and employee investors.

The company's transition to the NYSE coincides with the celebration of its ten-year anniversary as an independent public company, marking a significant milestone in its corporate history.

Joining the NYSE allows CSW Industrials to align with a diverse community of established industrial companies, potentially improving its market position and investor perception.

Potential Negatives

The transfer of the company's listing from Nasdaq to the NYSE may suggest a need for improved liquidity and visibility, indicating previous shortcomings on the Nasdaq that necessitated this change.



The announcement includes numerous forward-looking statements that are inherently risky and uncertain, which could raise concerns among investors regarding the company's future performance and stability.



The change in ticker symbol may confuse existing shareholders and affect brand recognition as they adjust to the new listing on the NYSE.

FAQ

Why is CSW Industrials moving to the NYSE?

CSW Industrials is transferring to the NYSE to celebrate its ten-year anniversary and enhance liquidity and visibility for stockholders.

When will CSW Industrials begin trading on the NYSE?

The company's common stock is set to begin trading on the NYSE on Monday, June 9, 2025.

What will be the new ticker symbol for CSW Industrials?

The new ticker symbol for CSW Industrials on the NYSE will be “CSW.”

How long will CSW Industrials continue trading on Nasdaq?

CSW Industrials will continue trading on Nasdaq until the market closes on Friday, June 6, 2025.

What segments does CSW Industrials operate in?

CSW Industrials operates in Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions.

$CSWI Insider Trading Activity

$CSWI insiders have traded $CSWI stock on the open market 81 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 81 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSWI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DON SULLIVAN (EVP, Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 9,416 shares for an estimated $3,152,167 .

. JOSEPH B ARMES (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,079,230 .

. LUKE ALVERSON (SVP, GC & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 6,057 shares for an estimated $2,042,893 .

. ROBERT M SWARTZ has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 800 shares for an estimated $254,548 .

. JEFF UNDERWOOD (SVP, GM Contractor Solutions) sold 362 shares for an estimated $150,986

JAMES E PERRY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 435 shares for an estimated $132,226.

$CSWI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $CSWI stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DALLAS, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSWI) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will transfer the listing and trading of its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”).





The Company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the NYSE on Monday, June 9, 2025, under a new ticker symbol, “CSW”. The Company’s common stock is expected to continue to trade on Nasdaq until the close of the market on Friday, June 6, 2025.





Joseph B. Armes, the Company’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, commented, “As we anticipate celebrating our ten-year anniversary as an independent public company later this year, we are pleased to mark this milestone in our company's history by moving to the NYSE. We look forward to joining the impressive roster of outstanding industrial companies on the world's largest stock exchange. We believe that this move will provide additional liquidity and enhanced visibility to our stockholders, including our employees who own CSW Industrials stock through our employee stock ownership plan.”





“We are excited to welcome CSW Industrials to the New York Stock Exchange,” said Chris Taylor, NYSE Chief Development Officer. “As a key player in Dallas and across industrial solutions, CSW is a valuable addition to our diverse community of listed companies.”







About CSW Industrials







CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. The Company provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit



www.cswindustrials.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “could,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “forecasts,” “predicts” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the expected benefits and impact of the transfer from Nasdaq to the NYSE.





The forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on our current expectations, projections, estimates, and assumptions. These statements are only predictions, not guarantees. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from what is forecast in such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation, the risk factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.





All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law.







Investor Relations







Alexa Huerta





Vice President Investor Relations, & Treasurer





214-489-7113







alexa.huerta@cswindustrials.com





