CSW Industrials, Inc. to Release Fiscal First Quarter Earnings Results on July 31, 2025

CSW Industrials will release Q1 earnings on July 31 and host a conference call at 10 AM ET.

CSW Industrials, Inc. will release its earnings results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2025, on July 31, 2025, before the market opens. The company will hold a conference call at 10:00 am Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the results, with access available via phone or a live webcast. A telephone replay of the call will be available until August 14, 2025, along with an archived version on the company's investor relations website. CSW Industrials operates in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions, providing high-performance and reliable products across various markets including HVAC/R, plumbing, and energy. For more details, interested parties can visit the company's website or contact Investor Relations.

FAQ

When will CSW Industrials announce its earnings results?

CSW Industrials will release its earnings results on Thursday, July 31, 2025, before the market opens.

What time is the CSW Industrials conference call?

The conference call will take place at 10:00 am Eastern Time on July 31, 2025.

How can I access the CSW Industrialsearnings call

Participants can access the call at 1-877-407-0784 or via the live webcast at https://cswindustrials.gcs-web.com.

Is there a way to replay theearnings call

Yes, a telephone replay of the call will be available until August 14, 2025, at 1-844-512-2921.

What segments does CSW Industrials operate in?

CSW Industrials operates in Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions.

$CSW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025

DALLAS, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE: CSW) announced that it will release its earnings results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Thursday, July 31, 2025, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 10:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the results.





Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-0784, international callers may use 1-201-689-8560, and request to join the CSW Industrialsearnings call A live webcast will also be available at



https://cswindustrials.gcs-web.com



.





A telephone replay will be made available shortly following the conclusion of the call and until August 14, 2025. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671 and enter access code 13754759. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the Investors portion of the CSWI website at



www.cswindustrials.com



.







About CSW Industrials







CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSW provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit



www.cswindustrials.com



.







Investor Relations







Alexa Huerta





Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer





214-489-7113





alexa.huerta@cswindustrials.com



