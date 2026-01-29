CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. Q3 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. (CSW) announced a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $10.26 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $26.95 million, or $1.60 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. reported adjusted earnings of $23.65 million or $1.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.3% to $232.99 million from $193.64 million last year.

CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

