CSW Industrials, Inc. to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings on May 22, 2025

CSW Industrials, Inc. announced that it will release its earnings results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ending March 31, 2025, on May 22, 2025, before market opening. The company will hold a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time the same day to discuss the results, accessible through a designated phone number or via a live webcast. A replay of the call will be available shortly after its conclusion until June 5, 2025. CSW Industrials operates in three segments—Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions—providing performance and reliability-driven products across various industries, including HVAC/R and plumbing.

$CSWI Insider Trading Activity

$CSWI insiders have traded $CSWI stock on the open market 82 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 82 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSWI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DON SULLIVAN (EVP, Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 9,416 shares for an estimated $3,152,167 .

. JOSEPH B ARMES (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,079,230 .

. LUKE ALVERSON (SVP, GC & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 6,057 shares for an estimated $2,042,893 .

. ROBERT M SWARTZ has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $317,122 .

. JAMES E PERRY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 580 shares for an estimated $177,592.

$CSWI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $CSWI stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



DALLAS, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSWI) announced that it will release its earnings results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, on Thursday, May 22, 2025, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 10:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the results.





Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-0784, international callers may use 1-201-689-8560, and request to join the CSW Industrialsearnings call A live webcast will also be available at



https://cswindustrials.gcs-web.com



.





A telephone replay will be made available shortly following the conclusion of the call and until June 5, 2025. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671 and enter access code 13753549. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the Investors portion of the CSWI website at



www.cswindustrials.com



.







About CSW Industrials







CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSWI provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit



www.cswindustrials.com



.







Investor Relations







Alexa Huerta





Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer





214-489-7113





alexa.huerta@cswindustrials.com



