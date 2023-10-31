CSW Industrials (FRA:UCI) Price Target Increased by 24.59% to 189.33

The average one-year price target for CSW Industrials (FRA:UCI) has been revised to 189.33 / share. This is an increase of 24.59% from the prior estimate of 151.96 dated August 26, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 178.99 to a high of 203.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.05% from the latest reported closing price of 166.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSW Industrials. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 6.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UCI is 0.23%, an increase of 13.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 16,530K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,261K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,276K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCI by 12.28% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,112K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares, representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCI by 11.92% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 867K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112K shares, representing a decrease of 28.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCI by 12.49% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 727K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 847K shares, representing a decrease of 16.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCI by 3.16% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 725K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 735K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCI by 16.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.