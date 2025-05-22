CSW INDUSTRIALS Earnings Results: $CSWI Reports Quarterly Earnings

CSW INDUSTRIALS ($CSWI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported earnings of $2.24 per share, missing estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $230,550,000, missing estimates of $237,472,493 by $-6,922,493.

CSW INDUSTRIALS Insider Trading Activity

CSW INDUSTRIALS insiders have traded $CSWI stock on the open market 81 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 81 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSWI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DON SULLIVAN (EVP, Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 10,916 shares for an estimated $3,650,407 .

. LUKE ALVERSON (SVP, GC & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 6,057 shares for an estimated $2,042,893 .

. JOSEPH B ARMES (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,674,437 .

. ROBERT M SWARTZ has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $317,122 .

. JAMES E PERRY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 580 shares for an estimated $177,592.

CSW INDUSTRIALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of CSW INDUSTRIALS stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

