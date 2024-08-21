Is CSW Industrials (CSWI) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. CSW Industrials (CSWI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CSW Industrials is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 236 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CSW Industrials is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSWI's full-year earnings has moved 3.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CSWI has returned about 48.7% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have lost an average of 4.5%. This means that CSW Industrials is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Fortuna Mining (FSM). The stock has returned 26.2% year-to-date.

For Fortuna Mining, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 40.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, CSW Industrials belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry, a group that includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #187 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 19.2% so far this year, meaning that CSWI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Fortuna Mining belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry. This 59-stock industry is currently ranked #192. The industry has moved -12.5% year to date.

CSW Industrials and Fortuna Mining could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.