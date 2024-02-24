CSW Industrials (CSWI) Price Target Increased by 5.78% to 214.71

The average one-year price target for CSW Industrials (NasdaqGS:CSWI) has been revised to 214.71 / share. This is an increase of 5.78% from the prior estimate of 202.98 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 191.90 to a high of 242.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.84% from the latest reported closing price of 230.47 / share.

CSW Industrials Declares $0.19 Dividend

On January 12, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 26, 2024 received the payment on February 9, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $230.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.61%, the lowest has been 0.33%, and the highest has been 1.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.45 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.41%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSW Industrials. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 6.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSWI is 0.23%, an increase of 0.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.53% to 16,727K shares. The put/call ratio of CSWI is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,140K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,240K shares, representing a decrease of 8.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSWI by 0.08% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,106K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSWI by 13.13% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 746K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 867K shares, representing a decrease of 16.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSWI by 8.88% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 724K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSWI by 4.70% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 591K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares, representing an increase of 14.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSWI by 20.86% over the last quarter.

CSW Industrials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CSWI is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. CSWI's broad portfolio of leading products provides performance optimizing solutions to its customers. CSWI's products include mechanical products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration ('HVAC/R') applications, sealants, and high-performance specialty lubricants. Markets that CSWI serves include: HVAC/R, architecturally-specified building products, general industrial, plumbing, rail, energy, and mining.

