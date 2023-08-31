CSW Industrials (CSWI) Price Target Increased by 14.37% to 202.98

The average one-year price target for CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) has been revised to 202.98 / share. This is an increase of 14.37% from the prior estimate of 177.48 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 191.90 to a high of 218.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.73% from the latest reported closing price of 181.67 / share.

CSW Industrials Declares $0.19 Dividend

On July 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 28, 2023 received the payment on August 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $181.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.71%, the lowest has been 0.39%, and the highest has been 1.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.41%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSW Industrials. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSWI is 0.22%, an increase of 9.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.04% to 16,487K shares. The put/call ratio of CSWI is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,261K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,276K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSWI by 12.28% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,112K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares, representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSWI by 11.92% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,112K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,287K shares, representing a decrease of 15.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSWI by 3.76% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 735K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 766K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSWI by 5.23% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 727K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 847K shares, representing a decrease of 16.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSWI by 3.16% over the last quarter.

CSW Industrials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CSWI is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. CSWI's broad portfolio of leading products provides performance optimizing solutions to its customers. CSWI's products include mechanical products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration ('HVAC/R') applications, sealants, and high-performance specialty lubricants. Markets that CSWI serves include: HVAC/R, architecturally-specified building products, general industrial, plumbing, rail, energy, and mining.

