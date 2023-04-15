CSW Industrials (CSWI) Declares $0.19 Dividend

CSW Industrials said on April 14, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $140.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.54%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.79%, the lowest has been 0.39%, and the highest has been 1.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSW Industrials. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSWI is 0.35%, an increase of 78.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.75% to 17,010K shares. The put/call ratio of CSWI is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.23% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CSW Industrials is $171.36. The forecasts range from a low of $164.63 to a high of $181.65. The average price target represents an increase of 22.23% from its latest reported closing price of $140.19.

The projected annual revenue for CSW Industrials is $823MM, an increase of 11.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JPSE - JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 8.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSWI by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Great West Life Assurance holds 5K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 37.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSWI by 99.86% over the last quarter.

SG Americas Securities holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 9.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSWI by 99.89% over the last quarter.

AALGX - Thrivent Global Stock Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 100.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSWI by 51.54% over the last quarter.

CSW Industrials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CSWI is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. CSWI's broad portfolio of leading products provides performance optimizing solutions to its customers. CSWI's products include mechanical products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration ('HVAC/R') applications, sealants, and high-performance specialty lubricants. Markets that CSWI serves include: HVAC/R, architecturally-specified building products, general industrial, plumbing, rail, energy, and mining.

