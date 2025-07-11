CSW Industrials (CSW) Stock Jumps 3.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?

CSW Industrials (CSW) shares soared 3.6% in the last trading session to close at $304.67. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 3.6% loss over the past four weeks.

Optimism over strong growth in the Contractor Solutions segment and inorganic growth from recent strategic acquisitions is driving the stock higher. Dust Free, PSP Products and PF WaterWorks acquisitions are driving revenue growth in Contractor Solutions. HVAC/R and electrical end markets are also supporting the growth.

This industrial products and coatings maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.74 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%. Revenues are expected to be $276.99 million, up 22.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For CSW Industrials, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CSW going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

CSW Industrials is a member of the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry. One other stock in the same industry, Blachem (BCPC), finished the last trading session 0.4% lower at $161.93. BCPC has returned -1.5% over the past month.

For Blachem, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.25. This represents a change of +27.6% from what the company reported a year ago. Blachem currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.